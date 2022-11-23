The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $1,239,259.50 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timken Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TKR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 257,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Timken by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

