The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 197,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.