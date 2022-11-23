The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 550,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,965,000 after buying an additional 92,080 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

