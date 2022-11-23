The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

