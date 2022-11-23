ThetaDrop Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $48.20 million and $89,089.12 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.40 or 0.08621234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00468713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.19 or 0.28760669 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

