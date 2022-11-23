Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 578,593 shares.The stock last traded at $116.08 and had previously closed at $115.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3,553.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

