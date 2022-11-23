Threshold Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Threshold has a market cap of $183.18 million and $15.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01740385 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,657,492.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

