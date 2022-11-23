Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $5.49 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,500. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 150.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 55,299 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 194.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 26.6% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

