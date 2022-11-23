Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 28,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

