Tom J. A. Cordiner Sells 29,978 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avid Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 115,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,448. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

Avid Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 57.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 434,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

