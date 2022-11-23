Toronado Partners LLC Boosts Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,465 shares during the period. GDS accounts for about 11.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of GDS worth $35,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 64,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,077. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

