Toronado Partners LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Toronado Partners LLC lowered its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,914 shares during the period. Amplitude accounts for 4.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned about 1.44% of Amplitude worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 7.1% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,203. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

