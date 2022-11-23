Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Down 0.8%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.58. 32,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 80,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.