Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,549 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 16.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

TSEM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

