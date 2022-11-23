Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $395,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

