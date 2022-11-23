TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 1.1%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.54). 4,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 127,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.54).

TPXimpact Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of £41.50 million and a PE ratio of 4,550.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.50.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insider Transactions at TPXimpact

In other news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($23,589.93). In related news, insider Isabel Jane Kelly purchased 2,325 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £999.75 ($1,182.16). Also, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 57,000 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($23,589.93).

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.