Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,842 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average volume of 4,493 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 191,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 34.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 89,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

