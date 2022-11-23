Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 34,040 shares.The stock last traded at $81.97 and had previously closed at $81.29.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

The company has a market cap of $617.43 million, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Transcat by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

