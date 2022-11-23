TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $58.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

