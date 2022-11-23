Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 0% This Week

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.11 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.71 or 0.07085232 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00077113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.