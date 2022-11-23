Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of TCX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 22,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tucows has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 393,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 105,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

