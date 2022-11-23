Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $30.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.21 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 279,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,813 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

