U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,174 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.6% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

USB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,567. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

