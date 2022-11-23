U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,479 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 31,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,567. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.