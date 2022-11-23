Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.