Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.20.
UGP stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
