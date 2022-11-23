Umee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $721,828.34 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Umee has a total market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $721,828.34 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.68 or 0.08527707 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00472807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.89 or 0.29008618 BTC.

Umee Profile

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

