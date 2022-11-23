uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

uniQure (NASDAQ:QUREGet Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 182.61% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

