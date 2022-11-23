uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 182.61% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

uniQure stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

