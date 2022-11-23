uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.79. uniQure shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 9,095 shares changing hands.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.
In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.96.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
