United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

