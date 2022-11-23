United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 83,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVYE opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

