United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 19,388 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

