United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 47,808 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,808 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 211,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 486,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.