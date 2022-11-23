United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,029 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

