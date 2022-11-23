United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1,612.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 973,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,713,000 after buying an additional 87,069 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,459,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.63. 27,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,128. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

