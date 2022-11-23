United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Increased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,128. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

