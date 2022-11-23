Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

