Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 63.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

