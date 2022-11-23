Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $548,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.