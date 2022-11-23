USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 5,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 20,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $347.87. The company had a trading volume of 74,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.09. The firm has a market cap of $334.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

