USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.43. 32,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,563. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.64. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

