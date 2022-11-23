USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $92,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $281.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
