USS Investment Management Ltd Has $58.66 Million Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Sapiens International comprises 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $58,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,733. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

