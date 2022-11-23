USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. 24,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

