USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.60. 105,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,309. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

