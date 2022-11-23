USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.67. 41,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.