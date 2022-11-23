USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. 403,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,639. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 277.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.81.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,059,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,059,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

