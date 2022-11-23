USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 143,380 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,380 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,713 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. 79,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

