USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 27,751 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,751 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.48.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,397 shares of company stock worth $36,962,020. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

