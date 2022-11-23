USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,289,000. Tower Semiconductor makes up 2.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0 %

TSEM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 7,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.96. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.