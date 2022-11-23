Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Trimmed by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 4.4 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

